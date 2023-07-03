IND vs BAN: Team India announced for Bangladesh tour, know who got the chance and who was out

BCCI Announced India Women Team For Bangladesh Tour: The Indian women’s cricket team will tour Bangladesh this month. Three ODIs and three T20 matches will be played between the two teams. BCCI for ODI and T20 series Team India has been announced. The T20 series between Bangladesh and India will start from July 9 and the ODI series from July 16. Fast bowler Renuka Singh and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh have not been included in this 18-member team squad, due to which many fans are surprised.

Richa and Renuka did not get place



The BCCI announced an 18-member Indian women’s cricket team for the limited overs tour of Bangladesh, starting 9 July in Mirpur. Many young players have been dropped from this team, in which the names of Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh Thakur and Radha Yadav are being counted at the top. Apart from these, young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was also ignored. The Indian Cricket Board has not given any information about the exclusion of these players. The performance of these players in the last several international matches has been very good, so many questions are being raised on social media about these players.

Many young players got a chance in the Indian team

The Indian team has also given a chance to many young players in its T20 team. Along with this, many big changes have been seen in the ODI team as well. If Harmanpreet Kaur will be the captain of Team India, the vice-captain has been given to Smriti Mandhana. Uma Chhetri has been selected as the second wicketkeeper for both the series. Priya Punia has returned to Team India, while Sneh Rana has been selected only for the ODI series. Monika Patel, Rashi Kanojia, Anusha Bareddi and Meenu Mani have got a place in the team as new faces.

Indian women’s team for T20I series against Bangladesh: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chhetri (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S Meghna, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani , Monika Patel, Rashi Kanojia, Anusha Bareddi and Minnu Mani

Indian women’s squad for ODI series against Bangladesh: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shefali Verma, Jemima Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chhetri (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani , Monika Patel, Rashi Kanojia, Anusha Bareddi and Sneh Rana

