IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Final: Pakistan won the title, defeated India by 128 runs

Pakistan won the title

Pakistan has won the Emerging Asia Cup by defeating India in the final. Batting first, Pakistan gave India a mammoth target of 353 runs. India’s budding batsmen got out in quick succession while chasing this big target. Only Abhishek Sharma played the highest innings of 61 runs from India. Tayyab Tahir scored 108 runs for Pakistan. Pakistan’s bowler Shufia Mukim took maximum three wickets.

Hangager out, ninth blow to India

Team India has got its ninth blow. Now Pakistan needs only one wicket to win the title. As the ninth batsman, Rajvardhan Hangergekar was dismissed after scoring 11 runs.

Harshit Rana out, big blow to India

India has got its eighth blow in the form of Harshit Rana. Pakistan is now just two wickets away from winning the Emerging Asia Cup trophy.

Dhruv Jurel out, sixth blow to India

India has got the sixth blow in the form of Dhruv Jurel. Now this competition is seen coming out of India’s hands. Jurel is out after scoring just nine runs. Harshit Rana and Riyan Parag are present at the crease.

Big blow to India, captain Yash Dhul out

The Indian team has suffered a big setback in the title match. Team captain and star batsman Yash Dhul got out after scoring 39 runs. Riyan Parag has landed at the crease after Dhool is out.

India’s hopes rest on Captain Yash Dhool

In the match against Pakistan, the Indian team has lost 3 wickets after scoring 145 runs in 22 overs. Captain Yash Dhool is still standing for Team India. The hope of the Indian team’s victory is also based on fame and dust.

India got the third blow, Abhishek Sharma out

The Indian team has got the third blow in the final match. Abhishek Sharma, who was batting brilliantly for India, was dismissed by Sufiyan Mukim after scoring 61 runs.

Abhishek Sharma’s half century

Indian team opener Abhishek Sharma has scored a half-century while batting brilliantly. Abhishek remains a big hope of India’s victory in this match.

Second blow to India, Nikin Jose out

Nikin Jose is out after scoring 11 runs. India has got another blow. The wicketkeeper caught Jose’s catch on the ball of Mohammad Wasim Junior. Captain Yash Dhul has come to the crease as the new batsman. Abhishek Sharma is supporting him at the other end.

India scored 69 runs in 10 overs

India has scored 69 runs in 10 overs at the loss of one wicket. Abhishek Sharma and Nikin Jose are present at the crease. India has got its first blow in the form of Sai Sudarshan. Sudarshan is out after scoring 29 runs.

Sai Sudarshan out, India’s first blow

Sai Sudarshan is out after scoring 29 runs. India has got the first blow. India’s first wicket fell on the score of 64. Nikin Jose comes to the crease as the new batsman.

Team India’s score crossed 50

India’s score has crossed 50. At the end of 6 overs, India has scored 56 runs. Sai Sudarshan 23 and Abhishek Sharma are playing after scoring 26 runs.

India’s batting starts

India A’s batting has started. Sai Sudarshan and Abhishek Sharma are present at the crease as openers. India will have to score 353 runs in 50 overs to win the trophy. The openers will have to make a big partnership.

Pakistan gave India a target of 353 runs

Pakistan has given India a target of 353 runs. Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Tayyab Tahir played a century of 108 runs to help his team cross 300. Earlier, both openers Sam Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan shared a century partnership. Both scored half-centuries. Rajvardhan Hangergekar and Riyan Parag took two wickets each for India. Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar and Nishant Sindhu got one success each. Pakistan scored 352 runs in 50 overs losing eight wickets.

Eighth blow to Pakistan, Mehran Mumtaz out

Harshit Rana has given the eighth blow to Pakistan. He has dismissed Mehran Mumtaz. Mumtaz is out after scoring 13 runs.

Seventh blow to Pakistan, Mubasir Khan out

Mubasir Khan has been dismissed by Rajvardhan Hangergekar. Pakistan has got the seventh blow. Khan is out after scoring 35 runs.

Tayyab Tahir out after scoring a century, sixth blow to Pakistan

Rajvardhan Hangergekar has given the sixth blow to Pakistan. Tayyab Tahir is out after scoring a century. Tayyab scored 108 off 71 balls. He hit 12 fours and four sixes. Abhishek Sharma caught Tayyab at the boundary off Hangergekar’s ball. Pakistan’s score has crossed 310.

Pakistan’s score crossed 300

Pakistan’s score has crossed 300. Tayyab Tahir has played a major role in this. Tahir completed his century on 67 balls. He has hit 12 fours and four sixes in his innings. Pakistan’s score is moving fast. There is still 6 overs left to play. In such a situation, Pakistan can also cross the score of 350.

Tayyab Tahir scored a half-century

Tayyab Tahir has scored a half-century for Pakistan. He completed his half-century off 42 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Pakistan’s score crossed 200

Pakistan’s score has crossed 200. Pakistan has crossed the score of 200 in 34 overs. During this, five important setbacks have occurred in Pakistan. Mubasir Khan and Tayyab Tahir are present at the crease. India is trying to break this pair.

Fifth blow to Pakistan, Mohammad Harris out

Nishant Sindhu has given the fifth blow to Pakistan. Mohammad Harris is out after scoring two runs. Sindhu has got him lbw out. Half of Pakistan’s team has returned to the pavilion on the score of 185. India is trying its best to stop Pakistan from scoring a big score.

Two consecutive shocks to Pakistan

Riyan Parag showed the way to the pavilion to two Pakistan batsmen on his two balls. On the first ball of the over, he got Umar Yusuf out by taking a catch himself. After that, on the next ball, Parag also sent Kasim Akram to the pavilion. Pakistan has suffered two major setbacks. Pakistan got two setbacks on the score of 183 in the 28th over.

Pakistan got another blow, Farhan returned to the pavilion

Pakistan team has got another blow. The team’s opener Sahibzada Farhan has returned to the pavilion. Farhan is run out. He played an inning of 65 runs in this title match.

Sam Ayub out after scoring a half century

Pakistan cricket team has got its first blow. Team captain and opener Sam Ayub became the victim of Manav Suthor by scoring a half-century. Ayub scored an inning of 59 runs in 51 balls in this match.

Sam Ayub and Farhan hit half-centuries

After Sam Ayub for Pakistan, opener Sahibzada Farhan has also played a half-century while batting brilliantly. Both have given a great start to Pakistan in the title match.

Sam Ayub scored a brilliant half-century

Pakistan captain Sam Ayub appeared in amazing form in the title match against India. He has scored a brilliant half-century in this match. Ayub still remains at the crease.

Solid start for Pakistan, Sam Ayub and Farhan stand at the crease

Pakistan has got a solid start against India. Sam Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan are standing at the crease for the team. If India has to make a comeback in this match, then the first wicket will have to be taken soon.

Pakistan’s batting starts, Sam Ayub and Farhan at the crease

Sam Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan have come to the crease for the Pakistan team after losing the toss. On the other hand, Harshit Rana will do the first over from India.

India’s playing 11

Sai Sudarshan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, RS Hungergekar, Yuvraj Singh Dodia.

A look at the Playing XI of India ‘A’ for the Final Follow the Match – https://t.co/qztT65tDLs#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup , #ACC pic.twitter.com/73FtqUi2xm

— BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2023



Pakistan playing 11

Sam Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Mukim

India won the toss, chose to bowl first

In the final match against Pakistan, Indian captain Yash Dhull won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Toss Update India ‘A’ win the toss and elect to field first in the Final!Follow the Match – https://t.co/qztT65tDLs#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup , #ACC pic.twitter.com/42SVjSmDn5

— BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2023



Possible playing 11 of India A

Sai Sudarshan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, RS Hungergekar, Nitish Reddy/Yuvraj Singh Dodia.

Possible playing 11 of Pakistan A

Sam Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk/c), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Mukim, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt.

When and where to watch live?

India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup final match at Colombo’s R. Will be played at Premadasa Stadium. This match will start at 2:00 pm Indian time. This match will be broadcast live on TV on Star Sports Network. You can enjoy the match in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. At the same time, you can also watch this match online. You can watch this match online on the Fancode app and on their website. However, for this you have to take their pass.

India A Squad

Sai Sudarshan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hungergekar, Akash Singh, Pradosh Paul, Prabhsimran Singh, Yuvraj Singh Dodia.

Pakistan A Squad

Sam Ayyub, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Mukim, Hasibullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mehran Mumtaz.

title clash between india and pakistan today

Teams of India A and Pakistan A will be face to face on Sunday (July 23) in the final match of the ongoing Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. This match between the two will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Team India defeated Bangladesh in the semi-finals. At the same time, Pakistan had confirmed its place in the final by defeating the host Sri Lanka. This will be the second match in the tournament between India and Pakistan. Team India won the group round.