IND vs PAK: India-Pakistan clash on football field after 5 years, know when and where to watch live

IND vs PAK, Saf Championship: Be it a cricket ground or any other sport, whenever there is a match between India and Pakistan, the fans eagerly wait for it. Today (June 21) the football teams of India and Pakistan will face each other in the SAFF Championship after 5 years. This great match between the two teams will be played at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru from 7:30 pm. So let’s know when and where this match can be seen live in India.

India-Pakistan clash after 5 years

India and Pakistan will clash on the football field after 5 years. The last time both the teams clashed in the 2018 SAFF Championship. At the same time, after 2014, Pakistan’s football team is on a tour of India. Then an international friendly match was played between the two teams. If we talk about ranking and performance, then there is a huge difference between the two teams. The eight-time champion Indian team is at number 95 in the FIFA rankings. Whereas Pakistan is at number 195. Please tell that so far 26 matches have been played between India and Pakistan. In this, Team India has got 13 wins and 10 matches have been drawn. Pakistan has got only three victories.

When will the India vs Pakistan football match be played?

This match between the two teams will be played today.

In which stadium will the SAFF Championship match between India vs Pakistan be played?

The India vs Pakistan match will be played at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will this match start between the two teams?

This match between the two teams will be played from 7:30 pm Indian time.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the SAFF Championship match between India vs Pakistan?

You can watch the live streaming of the SAFF Championship match between India vs Pakistan on the Fancode app.

On which channel can you watch the live telecast of the SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan?

You can watch the live telecast of the SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan on Eurosport.