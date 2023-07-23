IND vs PAK: Pakistan won the title match, Tyyab Tahir became the hero of the match

Pakistan team

Today the final match of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan was played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan won the title by registering a resounding victory over India. Pakistan brilliantly scored 352 runs after being invited to bat first. Chasing a big target, the Indian innings faltered in the beginning and in the end the whole team was dismissed for 228 runs in 40 overs.

For Pakistan, Tayyab Tahir, while playing an amazing inning, played a blistering century of 108 runs in 71 balls. Tayyab hit 12 fours and 4 brilliant sixes in his innings.

Apart from Tayyab, Pakistan’s captain Sam Ayub played a half-century innings of 59 runs in 51 balls with the help of 7 fours and 2 sixes. In the final match, another half-century from Pakistan came off the bat of Sahibzada Farhan. He played a half-century inning of 65 runs in 62 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes.

The bowlers of the Indian team looked pale in front of the Pakistani batsmen. No Indian bowler could stop Pakistani batsmen from scoring fast runs. Everyone thrashed the bowlers of Team India in this match and gave India a target of 353 runs to win.

The Indian team started the target given by Pakistan right. However, after the dismissal of the openers, none of the batsmen of the Indian team could bat on the pitch. Abhishek Sharma batted well in the final match for India. He played an inning of 61 runs with the help of 5 fours and 1 six in the title match against Pakistan. Apart from Abhishek, team captain Yash Dhul played an inning of 39 runs. The Indian team kept falling wickets continuously in this chase and the whole team was bundled out for just 224 runs. India lost the final by 128 runs.

