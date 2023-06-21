IND vs PAK: There will be a big fight between India and Pakistan today, there will be a tough fight after 5 years

Encouraged by the victory in the Intercontinental Cup, the Indian football team will emerge as a strong contender in the SAFF Championship 2023. India will face Pakistan in the first match at Shree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday. The match is expected to take place on schedule as the Pakistani players have got visas for India. Pakistan team is not a big challenge for India, but India’s goal is to start with a big win and start ringing alarm bells for other teams.

India is in Group A with Pakistan

Eight-time champions India have been placed in Group A along with Nepal, Kuwait and Pakistan. In the rest of the teams, Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh are in Group-B. India won the Intercontinental Cup by defeating Lebanon 2-0 in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. It was India’s first win over Lebanon in 46 years and charismatic captain Sunil Chhetri scored the goal for India.

A similar performance will be expected from him in the SAFF Championship as well. Chhetri has scored 87 goals in 137 matches and with two more goals, he will surpass Malaysia’s Mukhtar Dahari to become the second highest goalscorer in Asia. On winning the SAF tournament, India will also get some useful FIFA ranking points. Coach Igor Stimac said after winning the Intercontinental Cup that we can do better than this. A coach is never satisfied.

Pakistan team got visa

The SAFF Football Championship match between India and Pakistan will be played as per schedule at Shree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday. Pakistan football team got visa from Indian High Commission on Monday night. An official of the Karnataka Pradesh Football Association told that the Pakistani team can reach here this evening or night. The match is to be played on Wednesday at 7.30 pm. AIFF is monitoring the situation and we are sure that the match will take place as per schedule. The match will be played here at Shri Kanteerava Stadium from 7.30 pm. The Pakistan team had gone to Mauritius to play a tournament and their departure was delayed as the Indian embassy was closed last week and visas could not be cleared.

