ind vs wi 1st test alzarri joseph to kemar roach these five west indies deadly bowlers against india jst

India vs West Indies 1st Test: The first Test match between India and West Indies will be played in Dominica from today (July 12). for this match Team India All set. The West Indies team is currently going through its worst phase. Two-time World Cup champion West Indies will not play in the World Cup for the first time. The morale of the team has just dropped. Although the players of the Windies team can prove to be fatal for Team India right now. Taking the Caribbean team lightly can prove to be a loss for Team India.

West Indies still have such bowlers who can make Indian players sweat. West Indies have Alzarri Joseph to experienced Kemar Roach, who bowl well. So let us tell you about the 5 full time bowlers included in the West Indies squad, from whom Indian batsmen need to be careful.