IND vs WI, 1st Test: India tightens grip on West Indies on day one, Ashwin and Jaiswal shine

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: The Test series between India and West Indies has started. The first day of the first Test being played at Windsor Park in Dominica was named after India. In this match, after winning the toss, the West Indies team came out to bat first and got reduced to just 150 runs. Athanje scored the highest 47 runs for the Caribbean team. Whereas from India R Ashwin Opened his paw in bowling and sent 5 Caribbean batsmen to the pavilion. By the end of the first day’s play, Team India had scored 80 runs without any loss.

R Ashwin took 5 wickets

Indian team’s veteran off-spinner R Ashwin performed amazingly against the West Indies. He opened the paw for India in the first innings of West Indies and took 5 wickets in his name. The West Indies team was all out for just 150 runs on Ashwin’s superb bowling. Ashwin also completed 700 wickets in his international career against the West Indies.

Most of the West Indies batsmen failed

The West Indies team appeared to be a complete failure in front of the bowling of the Indian team. Five West Indies batsmen could not even cross the double figure. For West Indies, captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored 20, second opener Chanderpaul 12, Reifer 2 at number three, Blackwood 14 at number four, Alyque Athanje 47 at number five, Joshua 2 at number 6, Holder at number 7. Scored 18 runs.

Jaiswal made a great start

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his debut for India in front of the West Indies, made a brilliant debut. Till the end of the first day’s play, he remained unbeaten after scoring 40 runs. Along with Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma is unbeaten after scoring 30 runs. In such a situation, on the second day of the match, both the batsmen will come down with the intention of giving India a big lead.