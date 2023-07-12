IND vs WI 1st Test Weather: Rain can become a villain on the first day of the Test, know how the weather is in Dominica

IND vs WI 1st Test Weather Report: The series of two Test matches between India and West Indies is going to start from today (July 12). The first match of this series will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica. However, rain can become a villain on the first day of the match. Please tell that it has been raining here for the last few days. Team India also had to cancel one day’s practice here. So let us tell you how the weather is going to be in Dominica on the first day of the match.

weather report

India vs West Indies first test match will start at 7:30 pm Indian time. Then it must be 10 in the morning in Dominica. There is a possibility of rain on the first day of the match. It will be cloudy on the first day of the first Test at Windsor Park and there is a possibility of rain throughout the day. The maximum temperature of the weather is expected to be around 32 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius. Apart from this, winds will blow at a speed of 24 km per hour. Although there is a 60 percent chance of rain on the first day, there are chances of rains in the middle of the day.

pitch report

The pitch of Windsor Park Stadium will be helpful for the fast bowlers, but here the ball will come well on the bat, which can also be taken advantage of by the batsmen. The outfield may remain slow due to rain, while not much help is expected for the spin bowlers. The first day’s game is very important. The captain winning the toss can decide to bat first.

Both teams for test series

Indian team- Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), KS Bharat (Wicketkeeper), Ishaan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Akshar Patel, Mo. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaidev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini

West Indies team (1st Test)- Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Alik Athanaj, Tagenarin Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Reserve players: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan

