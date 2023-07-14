IND vs WI, 1st Test: West Indies battered by Yashasvi and Rohit’s century, India tightens grip on first Test

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: The second day of the first Test being played between India and West Indies was also in the name of Team India. After bundling out the West Indies team for just 150 runs on the first day, Team India wreaked havoc with the bat on the second day. On the second day, Team India captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, playing the debut match, scored a brilliant century with the bat. Rohit played a century inning of 103 runs in this match. At the same time, Yashasvi is unbeaten after scoring 143 runs. By the end of the second day’s play, India has scored 312 runs at the loss of 2 wickets. For India, Virat Kohli along with Jaiswal is unbeaten after scoring 36 runs.

Second day in the name of Yashasvi and Rohit

On the second day of the first Test, India’s openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma performed amazingly with their bat. Both played brilliant century innings in this match. Not a single West Indies bowler looked effective in front of both India’s openers. Yashasvi and Rohit took advantage of this and scored runs in every area of ​​the ground. On debut, Yashasvi rocked his bat and scored a brilliant century. Yashasvi made many records along with his century. Yashasvi became the third Indian cricketer to score a century as an opener in the first Test for Team India. After Yashasvi’s century, captain Rohit Sharma also scored a century after a long wait against the West Indies. This was the 10th century of his Test career.

India’s lead crossed 150

However, in the second session of the match, the West Indies team made a slight comeback and sent Indian team captain Rohit Sharma to the pavilion on a score of 103. Rohit faced 221 balls in his innings. During this, 10 fours and 2 sixes came out of his bat. After Rohit, India’s star batsman Shubman Gill could not do anything special in this match and got out after scoring only 6 runs. After the fall of two quick wickets in the second session, it seemed that the West Indies team has made a comeback in the match. Although this did not happen and after this Virat Kohli, who came to bat, batted carefully with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Yashasvi and Virat took India’s lead beyond 150. Till the end of the second day’s play, Virat Kohli was unbeaten at the crease after scoring 36 and Yashasvi Jaiswal 143 runs.

Yashasvi and Rohit did many records in their name

Along with amazing batting against the West Indies, Yashasvi and Rohit have made many big records. Yashasvi and Rohit shared a 229-run partnership for the first wicket. This was the biggest partnership for the first wicket against the West Indies. Rohit and Jaiswal broke the record of Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar. Both played a record partnership of 201 runs at the Wankhede Stadium against the Caribbean team in the year 2002. On the other hand, talking about the second biggest partnership against the West Indies, the names of Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer are in it. Both shared a partnership of 159 runs in the year 2006.

Rohit completed 3500 runs in test cricket

At the same time, the Domenica Test was very special for Indian team captain Rohit Sharma. He scored the 10th century of his Test career in this match. Along with the century, Rohit also completed 3500 runs in his Test career in this match. Rohit has played 51 matches in his Test career. During this, he has scored 3540 runs with the help of 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries. Although the fans had full hope that Rohit would score a double century in this match, however this could not happen and he was dismissed by Alik Athanje on the score of 103 runs. Rohit faced 221 balls in this match. Rohit hit 10 fours and 2 brilliant sixes in this match. For India, now the fans are waiting for Virat Kohli’s century on the third day of the match. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see whether Virat can score a century or not.

