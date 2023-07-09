IND vs WI: Big challenge to choose between Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini

For the two-Test series against the West Indies starting on Wednesday Jaydev UnadkatMukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini The third fast bowler is included in the race. It will not be easy for the Indian team management to choose one of these. The first Test match will be held at Rossiu’s Windsor Park, which has so far hosted five Tests and four ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

Rossiu’s Windsor Park is the only Test West Indies have won

The last Test match at this ground was played in 2017, in which Pakistan won by 101 runs within three days. West Indies have won only one Test match here and that too against a weak Zimbabwe team. In such a situation, the team led by Craig Brathwaite cannot take inspiration from the past performance. In the last Test match played at this ground, Pakistan’s fast bowlers Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas took 11 wickets, while leg-spinner Yasir Shah took eight wickets in both innings.

Ashwin and Jadeja decided to play

India are set to go with both spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja while Shardul Thakur will spearhead the pace department along with Mohammed Siraj due to his batting prowess and impressive performance in the World Test Championship final in England. India also has Akshar Patel in the spin department who is an all-rounder like Jadeja. Although India can land with three fast bowlers.

Excellent performance by all three bowlers

It will not be easy for India to select the third fast bowler as all the three fast bowlers are performing well. Navdeep Saini has found his rhythm and can bowl long spells without cutting down on his pace. He can prove useful with the Dukes ball on a slow pitch. Unadkat, who has done well in the Ranji Trophy, recently played his second Test match against Bangladesh after 12 years. His left-arm fast bowling can trouble right-handed batsmen.

Hardik will lead the T20 team

The claim of 29-year-old Bengal fast bowler Mukesh is also not weak. He has improved his game a lot in the last three seasons and can make good use of the new ball. India has to play three ODIs and five T20 Internationals here after two Tests. BCCI has made Hardik Pandya the captain for T20. At the same time, Suryakumar Yadav has been made the vice-captain.