IND vs WI: Caribbean players will do well against India, Brian Lara made big claim before the series

West Indies Performance consultant and former great batsman brian lara Kohli believes that his team’s players are moving in the ‘right direction’ and some of them will look to make the most of their opportunities in the upcoming two-Test series against India. India will start its Test campaign in Dominica on 12 July. The team will play a series of three ODIs and five T20 Internationals after the Test matches.

Team India one of the best team in the world

Lara said, ‘We have to play two very important Test matches. This will start our two-year cycle (World Test Championship). It is against India and the Indian team is one of the top teams in the world, whether at home or away. He said, ‘I can say from the experience of the camp that the players are moving in the right direction. Just a few days away from the first match in Dominica, but it is a young group, led by Kraigg Brathwaite.

Some players will make their mark

Lara, who was among the best batsmen in the world, said, ‘I think some players will make their mark in this series. India is a tough opponent but I think we can get the best out of the players like this. West Indies have included two new left-handed batsmen, Kirk McKenzie and Alyque Athanage, in their squad for this series. The 53-year-old great batsman, who was the coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, said, ‘Both those players are fantastic. He is still young and doesn’t have much first-class experience but looking at his style of play and attitude, I believe he has what it takes to perform at the highest level. West Indies finished eighth in the last WTC cycle with four wins and seven losses.

Ashes 2023: Harry Brook created history, became the fastest batsman to score 1000 in Tests )Brian lara on IND vs WI Series