IND vs WI: From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Mohammad Siraj, these 5 Indian stars shone in West Indies Test series

The Indian team defeated the West Indies 1-0 in the Test series. The second and final match of the Test series between the two was a draw due to rain. Although India won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs and this victory benefited Team India and India captured the series. Test series against West Indies Yashasvi Jaiswal from Mohammed Siraj Till now many players have performed brilliantly, in such a situation, today we will tell you about five such players who rocked their performance against West Indies.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played his debut test against the West Indies, performed amazingly with the bat throughout the series. He hit a blistering century in his first test itself. Yashasvi scored a total of 260 runs in three innings of two Test matches. He was the highest run scorer on this tour of West Indies. Yashasvi’s bat did not stop here, he also scored a half-century in the second Test. In his debut Test series against the West Indies, Jaiswal scored at an average of 130. He scored 1 century and 1 half-century in this Test series.

The tour of West Indies was also great for Indian team captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit scored 240 runs in three innings of two matches in this series. Rohit appeared in amazing form. Rohit scored 1 century and 2 half-centuries in this Test series. Not a single West Indies bowler looked effective in front of Rohit Sharma. Hitman fiercely took the news of all the Caribbean players. Rohit batted in three innings against West Indies, he scored 50+ in all three innings. Rohit is constantly looking consistent in Test matches. Seeing the kind of form Rohit is running, the Indian team can get a lot of help in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup.

Indian team’s veteran batsman Virat Kohli was seen returning to his rhythm again against the West Indies. The West Indies tour was very special for Virat. He played a century in this Test series after a long wait. Virat Kohli batted in two innings of two matches against West Indies in which Virat Kohli scored 1 century and 1 half-century with the bat. Virat Kohli also had a batting average of 98.50 in the two-match Test series against the West Indies. Virat’s coming in form is considered very good for Team India in terms of the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup.

The Indian team defeated the West Indies 1-0 in the Test series. Team India’s veteran spinner R Ashwin has a big hand in India’s series win. R Ashwin performed amazingly in this series. Ashwin took 13 wickets for the West Indies while playing two Test matches. Ashwin has also made many records in this series. Ashwin became the highest wicket-taker in Tests against the West Indies during this series. He had left behind former Indian spinner Anil Kumble. In front of the magic of Ashwin’s spin, the West Indies team looked completely confused. Ashwin took full advantage of it and blew the weak West Indies batting lineup to pieces.

Mohammad Siraj after taking the wicket

The pitches on which the match was played in the West Indies Test series. It was quite flat. There was no help for the fast bowlers on all these pitches. However, even after this, India’s star fast bowler Mohammad Siraj performed amazingly and took 5 wickets during the second test match. Siraj maintained the focus on his basics and superb linelength on the flat West Indies pitch. This only benefited Siraj and he took 7 wickets in this series. The West Indies series was very special for Siraj and he won the Man of the Match award for the first time in his Test career.

