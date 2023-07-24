IND vs WI: India 8 wickets away from winning the Test series, West Indies will have to score 289 runs on the last day

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: The fourth day (July 24) of the second Test being played between India and West Indies in Port of Spain has ended. Team India has set a target of 365 runs in front of West Indies. In response, by the end of the day’s play, the Caribbean team has scored 76 runs for two wickets. Now West Indies need 289 runs on the last day. While India will have to take 8 wickets to win. Earlier, Team India declared its second innings by scoring 179 runs for 2 wickets. Captain Rohit Sharma and Ishaan Kishan played half-century innings for India.

India eight wickets away from winning Test series 2-0

India had scored 438 runs in the first innings. In response, West Indies’ first innings was reduced to 255 runs and Team India got a lead of 183 runs. At the same time, India declared the second innings by scoring 181 runs for two wickets and took a total lead of 364 runs. In this way West Indies got the target of 365 runs. Let us tell you that the fourth day’s game was also interrupted by rain and the second session’s game was almost washed away by rain. If the rain does not disturb on Monday, then Team India can name this Test series by 2-0. India won the first Test in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs.

WI need 2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣ runs to win on Day 5.#WIvIND #RallywithWI #WIHome pic.twitter.com/CaznKxZVAJ

West Indies second innings

Chasing the target of 365 runs, the West Indies team has scored 76 runs for two wickets till the end of the fourth day’s play. Windies captain Craig Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie are out. Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made both the players his victims. Braithwaite was dismissed after scoring 28 runs in 52 balls with the help of five fours. Ashwin got Braithwaite caught by Jaydev Unadkat. Braithwaite shared a 38-run partnership with Tejnarine Chanderpaul for the first wicket. After this, Ashwin sent Kirk McKenzie out lbw and sent him to the pavilion. McKenzie could not even open the account. Till the end of the fourth day’s play, Chanderpaul is unbeaten on 24 runs in 98 balls and Jermaine Blackwood is unbeaten on 20 runs in 39 balls. So far, there has been a 32-run partnership for the third wicket between the two.

India’s second innings

After bundling West Indies for 255 runs in the first innings, Team India came on the field with an aggressive attitude. Captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored runs at a run rate of around 8. Both shared a 98-run partnership in 71 balls for the first wicket. Captain Rohit scored the 16th half-century of his Test career in just 35 balls. Rohit got out after scoring 57 runs in 44 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. Yashasvi got out after scoring 38 runs in 30 balls with the help of 4 fours and a six.

After this, Shubman Gill and Ishaan Kishan played an unbeaten partnership of 79 runs in 68 balls. Ishaan scored the first half-century of his Test career in 33 balls. He completed his half-century with a six. With Ishaan’s half-century, Rohit declared the innings. Ishaan played an unbeaten inning of 52 runs in 34 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes. At the same time, Shubman remained unbeaten after scoring 29 runs in 37 balls. Shannon Gabriel and Warrican took 1-1 wickets from West Indies.

West Indies team was limited to 255 runs in the first innings

Earlier, on the fourth day, West Indies started playing ahead of 229 runs for five wickets in their first innings. Due to the deadly bowling of Siraj, India took the remaining 5 wickets of West Indies in 7.4 overs on Sunday. The West Indies team could only add 26 runs to Saturday’s score. On Sunday, West Indies got the first blow in the form of Alyque Athanaj. He was lbw out by debutant Mukesh. Athanaje could score 37 runs.

After this, Siraj’s havoc was seen and by taking the remaining four wickets, Windies’ innings was reduced to 255 runs. He dismissed Jason Holder (15), Alzarri Joseph (4), Kemar Roach (4) and Shannon Gabriel (0). Jomel Warrican remained unbeaten after scoring 7 runs. Mohammad Siraj took 5 wickets from India. At the same time, Mukesh Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja took 2-2 wickets. Ashwin took a wicket.

India’s first innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma gave India a great start in the first innings. Both had an opening partnership of 139 runs. Yashasvi got out after scoring 57 runs and Rohit 80 runs. Shubman Gill was dismissed for 10 runs and Ajinkya Rahane for eight runs. Virat Kohli celebrated his 500th international match in a special way by scoring a century. He played an inning of 121 runs in 206 balls with the help of 11 fours. This was the 29th century of his Test career. At the same time, it was the 76th century of overall international career.

At the same time, Jadeja got out after scoring 61 runs in 152 balls with the help of five fours. Ishaan Kishan could not do anything special and lost his wicket after scoring 25 runs. Jaydev Unadkat got out after scoring 7 runs. At the same time, Ashwin scored the 14th half-century of his Test career. He was dismissed after scoring 56 runs in 78 balls with the help of eight fours. Mohammad Siraj got out without opening the account. Apart from Roach and Warrican, Jason Holder took 2-2 wickets from West Indies. At the same time, Shannon Gabriel got a wicket.