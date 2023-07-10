IND vs WI: Ishaan Kishan or KS Bharat, who will get a chance, what will be the playing 11 of Team India in the first Test

The Indian team that went on West Indies tour will start the Test series from 12th July. The first match of this series will be played at the Windsor Park Cricket Ground in Dominica. Indian players are practicing fiercely on Monday before this match. At the same time, in the midst of this practice, the question has started to arise again that who will get a chance in the first test, Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat. On the one hand, Bharat’s bat has not been able to work for Team India till now. Whereas Kishan has been waiting for his debut for a long time.

Ishaan Kishan or KS Bharat who will get a chance

The question remains whether the Indian team will give Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat a chance in the first Test against the West Indies. The Indian team has been continuously giving opportunities to KS Bharat for some time now. Bharat is doing wonders in wicketkeeping, although Bharat’s bat has not been able to work in batting. In such a situation, questions are constantly being raised on giving Bharat a chance in the playing 11. Bharat has so far played 5 Test matches for India, in which he has scored 129 runs at an average of just 18.42. In such a situation, Bharat can be rested against the West Indies.

On the other hand, Indian team’s young star batsman Ishaan Kishan is waiting for his Test debut. Kishan has done wonders with the bat in ODIs and T20s. Although he has not got a chance in the test yet. Many cricket veterans say that Kishan should get a chance against the West Indies.

India’s probable playing 11 for the first Test against West Indies

Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat.

