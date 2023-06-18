IND vs WI: Ishaan Kishan reached NCA before West Indies tour, know the reason

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Ishaan Kishan and a few other contracted players to be in Bengaluru next week for ‘strength and conditioning’ (full fitness) work ahead of the national team’s tour of the Caribbean. National Cricket Academy Will go to (NCA). The Indian team will play a series of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20 Internationals on a full tour of the West Indies. The tour will start with the Test series on July 12, for which the Rohit Sharma-led team can leave from India on July 3.

Why Ishaan Kishan went to NCA

Normally when there is time between two international series, the board’s centrally contracted and national team contenders (who are not part of any domestic tournament) are called by the NCA to assess their fitness. The Indian domestic season will begin with the Duleep Trophy from June 28. All its matches will be played in Bengaluru. The Duleep Trophy final will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from July 12 to 16. East Zone will face Central Zone in Alur in the opening match of the Duleep Trophy. Kishan had a chance to establish himself as a wicketkeeper in the Indian Test team through this match.

Kishan wanted a break before West Indies tour

A source close to Ishaan said on Saturday that Ishaan has been a regular part of the Indian team since last December. He took a short break on his return from England after the World Test Championship final. He will focus on his training at NCA and preparations for the West Indies tour. If he does not get a chance to take the field in the Test series against the West Indies, then he will play competitively in limited overs matches (first ODI on 27 July) after about two months. He played his last match for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on 26 May.

Bharat may be out of playing 11

Shrikar Bharat has failed to capitalize on the opportunity he got so far, Bharat was given a chance in Team India in the home series against Australia last year, but could not show amazing. He failed to make a mark in the final of the Test Championship. So far he has scored 129 runs in 5 Tests at an average of 18.42.

