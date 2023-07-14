IND vs WI: Kohli will make ‘Virat’ record against West Indies, will leave giants behind

India vs West Indies, Virat Kohli Records: India and West Indies The first match of the Test series is being played in Dominica between (IND vs WI). India’s dominance was seen on the second day of this test match. By the end of the second day’s play, India has scored 312 runs at the loss of 2 wickets. On the basis of the first innings, India still has a lead of 162 runs. At the same time, Yashasvi Jaiswal is on 143 runs for Team India and Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) is unbeaten after scoring 36 runs. There is a partnership of 72 runs between Virat and Jaiswal. On the other hand, Virat also made a big record on the second day. In such a situation, today we will give you information about the new records made by Virat Kohli and what big records he can break in this series.

Virat Kohli left behind Virender Sehwag

Indian team’s veteran batsman Virat Kohli has left behind former India opener Virender Sehwag on the second day of the first Test against West Indies. Virat Kohli has scored 8504 runs in Test cricket leaving Sehwag behind. He has now become the fifth player in India to score the most runs in Test cricket. Sachin Tendulkar is in the first list in this list, he has 15921 runs in Tests. On the other hand, the current coach of the Indian team is Rahul, he has scored 13265 runs in his Test career.

If we talk about the third number, it has the number of former great Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar. He has scored 10122 runs in his Test career. VVS Laxman is the highest run scorer in Tests for India. He has scored 8781 runs in Test career.

Can break the record of most centuries against West Indies

Virat Kohli can make a big record in the Test series against West Indies. Kohli can become the player with the most centuries against the Caribbean team in this series. Right now Kohli is at number three in this matter. Sunil Gavaskar holds the record for scoring the most centuries against the West Indies. He has scored 12 centuries against the Windies team.

In this case, the number of former South African veteran all-rounder Jacques Kallis is in second place. He has scored 12 centuries against West Indies including all formats. India’s legendary batsman Virat Kohli has scored 11 centuries against the West Indies by combining all three formats. He remains at number three in this list. In such a situation, if Virat manages to score three centuries on the West Indies tour, then he will leave Gavaskar and Kallis behind and occupy the first place.

Most runs against West Indies

Virat Kohli likes to play in all three formats of cricket against West Indies. His statistics also testify to this. In fact, Virat Kohli has so far scored 3653 runs in all three formats of cricket against the West Indies and he is second in terms of scoring runs against the Caribbean team. South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis has scored the most runs against the West Indies. He has scored 4120 runs against the Caribbean team. In such a situation, Virat is 468 runs behind Kallis. If Kohli scores so many runs on West Indies tour, then he will become the highest run scorer against West Indies.

Record of playing 500 international matches

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of playing the most international matches for India. He played 664 matches for Team India. And Virat Kohli is soon going to complete his 500 international matches. He has represented India in 498 matches so far. In such a situation, after playing 2 Test matches against the West Indies, he will become the player to play 500 international matches for India. He will become the fourth player from India to achieve this position. Earlier, Rahul Dravid and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have achieved this position.

Virat Kohli played with both father and son

Virat Kohli took a unique record in his name as soon as he landed in Dominica Test. In fact, Virat Kohli has also played international matches with former West Indies veteran batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul. At the same time, Virat Kohli has also played an international match with his son Tejnarayan Chanderpaul. In such a situation, Virat has made this unique record in his name.

Let us tell you that Virat Kohli is unbeaten after scoring 36 runs till the end of the second day of the Test match against West Indies. Cricket fans are hoping that Kohli will play a brilliant century in the first Test against the West Indies. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see whether Virat can do this or not.

