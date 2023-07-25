IND vs WI ODI: West Indies announced the team for the ODI series against India, this stormy batsman returned

west indies vs india

Indian team has West Indies Has defeated the Test series 1-0. The second and last match of the Test series between the two teams was a draw due to rain. Now after the test war, India and West Indies will face in limited overs format. This limited overs format will start with the ODI series. Immediately after the end of the Test series, the West Indies have announced the team for the ODI series. Stormy batsman Shimron Hetmyer has returned to the West Indies team after a long time.

Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas

The West Indies team has included explosive batsman Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas for the three-match ODI series starting on 27 July. Both will be seen in action in ODIs for the West Indies team after a long time. On the one hand, Shimron Hetmyer and Osain Thomas have returned, while West Indies all-rounders Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran have not got a place in the ODI team. In such a situation, both these veteran players will not be seen during the ODI series against India.

Shimron Hetmyer

After the announcement of the West Indies team for the ODI series, the Caribbean Chief Selector said that he is happy on the return of Osain Thomas and Shimron Hetmyer. Both have already played at the international level. At this time both the players will fit into the set-up of the team. Shimran can play the role of finisher, his arrival will strengthen the middle order.

sanju samson

Let us tell you that the Indian team has already been announced for the ODI series against West Indies. Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal are going to return in the ODI series. In view of the ODI World Cup to be held in India, this ODI series against the West Indies is considered very important.

West Indies cricket team

West Indies squad for the ODI series – Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Alyque Athanajé, Yannick Caria, Kesey Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brendan King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Moti, Jaden Seales, Oshane Thomas, Romario Shepherd and Kevin Sinclair.

Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya

Indian Team for ODI Series – Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Rituraj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

IND vs WI