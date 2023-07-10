IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja can break Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble’s big ODI record

Ravindra Jadeja, Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev He is on the verge of becoming the Indian bowler who has taken the most ODI wickets against the West Indies by surpassing the legendary pair of. Jadeja currently has 41 wickets in 29 matches, one less than Kumble. India’s great all-rounder Kapil Dev leads the list with 43 wickets. This means that Jadeja needs only three wickets to overtake both the giants.

Jadeja can break Courtney Walsh’s record too

In the upcoming tour, India has to play a series of three ODIs against the West Indies. In such a situation, Ravindra Jadeja has a great chance to name this impressive record. Overall, fast bowler Courtney Walsh has the most wickets (44) when it comes to ODIs between India and West Indies. If Jadeja takes four wickets in this series, he will leave Walsh behind as well.

Test match will start from Wednesday

Ravindra Jadeja is also a part of the Test team against the West Indies. India would like to enter the Test match with two spinners Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja has had the best all-round performance in Test cricket. India will start its tour with two Tests. After that three ODIs and five T20 matches will be played. Keeping in mind the World Cup to be held in India this year, all eyes will be on Jadeja’s performance.

India will also play five T20 series

India is to play its first ODI on 27th July. The second ODI will be played on 29 July. The third and last ODI will be played on 01 August. Both the teams will face each other for a five-match T20I series, the first match of which will be played on August 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad. The second T20 match will be played on August 6 at the Guyana National Stadium, Guyana. While the third will be held on August 8 at the same place. The fourth and fifth T20 matches will be played on August 12 and 13 at the Broward County Stadium in Florida.