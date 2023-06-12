IND vs WI: Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal will get tickets, Pujara and Umesh will be cut

India’s second consecutive defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final may not elicit a quick response but veteran players Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav could be dropped from the team that travels to the West Indies for a two-Test series next month.

Jaiswal and Mukesh will get a chance

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar will be strong contenders to replace these two as the selection committee would like to start grooming the next generation of players for the tougher times ahead. India will have a month-long tour of the West Indies. The tour will start from July 12 with a two-match Test series. After this, the team will play a series of three ODIs and five T20 matches, in which a team of young players will take the field under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Players who perform well in IPL will get a chance in this team.

After suffering a second consecutive defeat in the WTC final, it is quite likely that the Shiv Sunder Das-led selection committee and head coach Rahul Dravid will look at a few options for the next WTC cycle.

Pujara and Umesh’s leaves will be cut

Devang Gandhi, a former member of the selection committee, told PTI, “You need to strike a balance. Selection and getting out of the team is a process but you need a mix of youth and experience. In team combination, you also have to look at the next two-year cycle with a long-term plan.

He said, ‘I believe that Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready for international cricket. He has scored double centuries in Ranji, Irani and Duleep Trophy. He looks like a strong minded player. He can be further improved by giving him a chance. Another BCCI selector expressed his disappointment on condition of anonymity that there has been no overseas tour by India ‘A’ team after Bangladesh in December last year.

Who will replace Umesh

He said, ‘Look, Umesh is in the last phase of his career but with the ‘A’ team not touring, you don’t know who is ready to replace him. There was a time when we had Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini playing consistently for the ‘A’ team and getting ready for the national team. This selector said, ‘Now you don’t know about the players. I see only Mukesh Kumar in fast bowler but he also does not have much pace and believes in swing.

Questions are also being raised on the claim of captaincy

It is not decided when Lokesh Rahul will return from thigh surgery and he is no longer even in the race for the captaincy of the team. In such a situation, it will also be interesting to see whether Rohit Sharma will play Test cricket for two more years on the basis of current form and fitness. He will be 38 years old by the completion of this cycle. In such a situation, questions are also being raised about the claimant of the captaincy of the team.

This former selector said, ‘The problem with the West Indies tour is that if Pujara scores runs, you will find it difficult to get him out till next year. The team has to play the next Test in December. In such a situation, if you give a chance to a youth now, then he will be ready for the big challenge of the times to come.

Many experts believe that this is the right time to prepare 23-year-old Shubman Gill for the captaincy role, while some believe that for a short time this responsibility can be given to Ravindra Jadeja, whose place in the team of all three formats. it `s confirm.

Rahane should be considered

Devang, however, advocated giving the captaincy to Ravichandran Ashwin, saying, ‘Why not Ashwin? If you say that his place in the overseas team is not assured, then I would say that Rahane was dropped from the playing XI at one point of time despite being the vice-captain. Therefore, Ashwin or Rahane can also be considered for a short time before Gill confirms his place in the Test XI.

T20 International is such a format where the selectors will have no dearth of options for team selection. It is almost certain that Hardik Pandya will be the captain in this format to be held in America and West Indies next year. In the T20 international team, players who have performed brilliantly in IPL will get a chance, in which players like Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma are almost sure to get a place. With the return of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the team, Jaiswal may get a chance. Mohit Sharma, who took 27 wickets in IPL, can also return to the team.

