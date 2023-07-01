IND vs WI: Rinku Singh’s debut against West Indies is fixed! Made a big gesture by sharing the photo

Team India has to play a series of Test, ODI and T20 International matches on the West Indies tour from 12th July. The Indian team reached the West Indies on Friday for this tour. Interestingly, Team India left for the Caribbean island last Thursday in pieces. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh, who impressed with his performance in the IPL, is expected to make his India debut against the West Indies. KKR has recently shared a photo of Rinku Singh on social media. Seeing which his debut is being considered fixed.

Rinku Singh will create panic with the bat for India

Recently IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders has shared a photo on the official social media. Team’s star batsman Rinku Singh is seen in this photo. In this photo, Rinku is seen wearing the new Adidas jersey of the Indian team. The T-shirt Rinku Singh is wearing in this photo. The logo of BCCI is also clearly visible in it. With this photo, KKR has written in the caption that Tenu Blue Suit Karda.

Rinku rocked the bat in IPL 2023

Playing for KKR in IPL 2023, Rinku Singh rocked the bat. He single-handedly won KKR many matches this season. Especially one match against his Gujarat Titans is remembered. In this match, in the last over of Gujarat bowler Yash Dayal, Rinku hit 5 consecutive sixes. Due to these five sixes of Rinku, KKR had won the impossible looking victory.

