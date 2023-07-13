IND vs WI: Shubman Gill caught a surprising catch at short leg, you will also appreciate watching the video

Shubman Gill Stunning Catch: India And West Indies Test series has started between (IND vs WI). The first day of the first Test being played at Windsor Park in Dominica was named after India. In this match, after winning the toss, the West Indies team came out to bat first and got reduced to just 150 runs. At the same time, in this match, Team India’s young star Shubman Gill caught a surprising catch at short leg, the video of this catch of Shubman is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Shubman caught a surprising catch

Shubman Gill caught a surprising catch while diving at short leg in the 65th over of the match on the first day of the first test. R Ashwin had come to do this over for India. The third ball of this over hit the gloves of West Indies batsman Warrican. As soon as the ball hit the gloves, Shubman was immediately active at short leg and caught the catch with a spectacular dive forward. Although the on-field umpires could not decide whether the catch was caught correctly or not and they turned to the third umpire. The third umpire then looked at this catch closely and found that Shubman had caught a brilliant catch and declared the batsman out. Now the video of this catch of Shubman is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Fans are praising Shubman fiercely for this catch.

WHATTT! a catch shubman gill#WIvIND #INDvsWI

Ashwin created history with Shubman’s catch

This was R Ashwin’s fifth wicket of this match. With this wicket, R Ashwin made a big record in his name. Ashwin took his 33rd five-wicket haul, leaving behind England’s legendary fast bowler James Anderson. At the same time, in this match, Ashwin also completed 700 international wickets in his Test career.

