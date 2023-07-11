IND vs WI: Shubman Gill will not open in the first Test, captain Rohit Sharma gave hints

Team India will start its campaign on the West Indies tour from Wednesday. The first test is starting on 12 July. in this match Shubman Gill Will not open. captain Rohit Sharma Has indicated this in the conversation before the match. After veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the Test squad for the West Indies series, Rohit & Co. are looking for a new number three batsman. Gill can fill this slot.

Jaiswal and Gaikwad got a chance

The BCCI has given Yashasvi Jaiwal and Ruturaj Gaikwad a chance in the Test team, who performed brilliantly in the home series. Both play for their home teams as openers. In such a situation, one of them is expected to open. Before the match, captain Rohit Sharma asked some questions to Ajinkya Rahane by becoming a reporter. Rahane has surprised everyone by returning after almost 18 months. He has also been made the vice-captain of the team.

Jaiswal will do the opening

After this conversation, Rohit Sharma while talking to journalist Vimal Kumar confirmed that Indian opener Gill will bat at number three for the visitors in the opening match of the Test series. After Gill, Rohit also revealed that young Yashasvi Jaiswal will be his opening partner in the first match. In such a situation, India’s batting will be strengthened by Gill’s arrival at number three.

Rohit Sharma said this

Rohit said, ‘As far as the batting position is concerned, Gill will play at number 3 position. Gill himself wanted to bat at this position. He told head coach Dravid about batting at number 3 position. He discussed with Rahul how he has mostly batted at No.3 and No.4 positions in his career. He can contribute more by batting at number 3 position. This is good for us as we can get a combination of left and right. We were desperate for a left-hander. Now we have got the left-hander, let’s hope he performs for the team and cements his place.