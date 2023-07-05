IND vs WI: Team India announced for T20 series against West Indies, Hardik Pandya will lead the team

The Indian cricket team is currently on a tour of the West Indies, in this series a five-match T20 series will be played between the two countries. Team India’s squad has been announced today for this series. Hardik Pandya will be seen handling the command of the team in the T20 series. At the same time, the responsibility of vice-captaincy has been given in the hands of Suryakumar Yadav. The special thing is that Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma and Mukesh Kumar have been included in the T20 squad.

Indian team for T20 series against West Indies

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma, Surya Kumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Akshar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Alert: #TeamIndia‘s squad for T20I series against the West Indies announced. https://t.co/AGs92S3tcz

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were given rest

Indian team’s regular captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batsman Virat Kohli have been rested in the T20 series against West Indies. Both are part of the Test series and ODIs on this tour. Although the board has decided to give him rest in T20. In the absence of Rohit, Hardik will be seen handling the command of the team. Hardik has taken command of the team in the last several T20 series. He is also being considered as India’s next regular T20 captain.

Opportunity given to young players

Many young players have been given a chance for the T20 series against the West Indies. The names of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilkar Verma and Mukesh Kumar are included in this. At the same time, many players are also returning to the Indian team. The returning players include the names of Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi.

