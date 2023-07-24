IND vs WI: Team India created history, beat England’s ‘Baseball’, made world record in Test cricket

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Many big records were made and broken in the second Test match being played in Trinidad between India and West Indies. During this, Team India made a world record in its name. Actually, in the second innings on the fourth day of the match, Indian batsmen batted like T20 and scored 181 runs for 2 wickets in 24 overs. During this, Team India scored its 100 runs in only 74 balls in the second innings. By doing this, he made two big records in the name of India.

Team India made the record of highest run rate in test cricket

Leaving behind England’s ‘Baseball’, the Indian team made the record of the highest run rate in an innings in Test cricket. In their second innings, Team India scored 181 runs in 24 overs at a run rate of 7.54. After this India declared the innings. Please tell that in the history of 146 years of Test cricket, no team could score runs with such a strike rate. Earlier this record was in the name of Australia, who had scored against Pakistan at a strike rate of 7.53.

Teams with the highest strike rate in Test cricket

7.54 – 181/2d – India v West Indies, Port of Spain, 2023

7.53 – 241/2d – Australia v Pakistan, Sydney, 2017

7.36 – 264/7d – England v Pakistan, Rawalpindi, 2022

6.82 – 173/6 – West Indies v India, Kingston, 1983

6.80 – 340/3d – South Africa v Zimbabwe, Cape Town, 2005

World record for fastest 100 runs in test cricket

At the same time, the Indian cricket team also made a world record for scoring the fastest 100 runs in Test cricket. India scored 100 runs in 12.2 overs on the basis of quick batting by Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishaan Kishan. With this, India broke Sri Lanka’s 22-year-old record. In 2001, Sri Lanka made this record by scoring 100 runs in 13.2 overs against Bangladesh.

Fastest 100 by a team in Test cricket history

India – 74 balls v West Indies (2023) Sri Lanka – 80 balls vs Bangladesh England – 81 balls vs South Africa Bangladesh – 82 balls vs West Indies

5. England – 82 balls vs Pakistan

