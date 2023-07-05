IND vs WI: Team India players including Virat-Rohit met great all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers, video viral

Team India Meet Sir Garfield Sobers: The Indian cricket team is currently on a tour of the West Indies, where a series of all three formats will be played between the two countries. It will start from July 12 with a two-match Test series. For this Team India Preparing at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Meanwhile, the players of the Indian team congratulated the former West Indies legend. sir garfield sobers met with. Sobers was the great all-rounder of his time. The team was very happy to see him, Virat Kohli also looked very happy to meet him.

Virat Kohli was very happy to meet Sir Garfield Sobers

The video of the meeting of Indian players with Sir Garfield Sobers has been shared by BCCI on its official Twitter account. It can be seen in the video that Indian captain Rohit Sharma first met Sir Garfield Sobers. After this, head coach Rahul and vice-captain of the Test team Ajinkya Rahane appeared. After this, Virat Kohli appeared further in the video. Kohli also met and shook hands with Sir Garfield Sobers. There was also some conversation between Kohli and Sir Garfield Sobers. Kohli was looking very happy in this meeting. After this, coach Rahul Dravid introduced Shubman Gill to Sir Garfield Sobers. The caption of this video read, ‘In Barbados and in the company of greatness!’

In Barbados & in the company of greatness! #TeamIndia meet one of the greatest of the game – Sir Garfield Sobers #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/f2u1sbtRmP

— BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2023



Sir Garfield Sobers is the legend of West Indies

Sir Garfield Sobers has been one of the legendary batsmen of the West Indies. Sir Garfield Sobers was born on 28 July 1936. He played cricket for the West Indies cricket team from 1954 to 1974. He was born in Barbados, he still lives there with his family. Sobers was a brilliant bowler, he was an aggressive batsman and an amazing fielder. At that time Test cricket was played more, he played the only ODI match for the West Indies. Sobers played 93 international Test matches, in which he scored 8032 runs and took 235 wickets.

