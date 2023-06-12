IND vs WI: Team India will go on West Indies tour, there will be tough competition in all three formats, see full schedule

India Tour of West Indies: Team India had to face a crushing defeat against Australia in the final match of the World Test Championship. This defeat broke the hearts of crores of Indian fans. right there now Indian team WTC will tour West Indies after the final. On this tour of West Indies, there will be a clash between India and the Caribbean team in all three formats of cricket (ODI, Test and T20). Before this tour of Team India, today we will tell you about the complete schedule of this series.

There will be a war between India and West Indies in all three formats

On this West Indies tour of India, the match will be played in all three formats of cricket. This series will start with the Test series. A 2-match Test series will be played between the two teams. Which will start from 12th July and will run till 24th July.

After the Test, there will be a 3-match ODI series between the two teams. It will start from July 27 and its last match will be played on August 1.

The West Indies tour will end with the T20 series. A 5-match T20 series will be played between India and West Indies. It will start from 4th August and its last match will be played on 13th August.

india and west indies test series schedule

First match – July 12 to July 16, at Windsor Park, Dominica.

Second match – 20 July to 24 July, Monday Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain

ODI full schedule

First match – 27 July, at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Second match – 29 July, at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Third match – 1 August, at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

Full schedule of T20 matches

First match – 4 August, at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

Second match – August 6, at Co- Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Third match – August 8, at Co- Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Fourth match – August 12, at – Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida.

Fifth match – August 13, at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida.

