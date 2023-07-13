IND vs WI: Team India will try to strengthen its hold on the first test, Yashasvi would also like to do wonders in debut

India And West Indies (IND vs WI) Test series has started between. The first day of the first Test being played at Windsor Park in Dominica was named after India. In this match, after winning the toss, the West Indies team came out to bat first and got reduced to just 150 runs. By the end of the first day’s play, the Indian team has scored 80 runs without any loss. For India, the team captain Rohit Sharma is unbeaten at the crease after scoring 30 runs and Yashasvi Jaiswal is unbeaten after scoring 40 runs.

Indian team will come with the intention of taking a big lead

The Indian team will come out with the intention of taking a big lead against the West Indies on the second day of the first Test being played in Dominica. Team India is currently 70 runs behind West Indies. In such a situation, Team India will come out with the intention of strengthening its hold in the first Test against the West Indies. The Indian team, while bowling amazingly on the first day, bundled out the Caribbean team for just 150 runs. After this amazing bowling of India, now there is a need for the batsmen to show their stamina in this match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal would like to do wonders on debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal, playing his first Test for the Indian Test team, arrived with captain Rohit Sharma to open India’s innings against the West Indies. Jaiswal has been seen in amazing form so far. He has been seen in excellent rhythm with the bat against the West Indies. Seeing the positive intent in Jaiswal’s batting, the fans are hopeful that he will play a century in his debut Test.

Yashasvi’s first class career has been brilliant

The first class career of Team India’s star young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been spectacular. Yashasvi has played 15 matches in the first class so far. During this, 1845 runs have come out of his bat. Yashasvi has wreaked havoc with the bat in the first class. So far 9 centuries and 2 half-centuries have come out of his bat. While talking about his average, it has been 80.21. Yashasvi’s highest score in first class is 265 runs.

Had a blast with the bat in IPL 2023 as well

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat also spoke fiercely during IPL 2023. He scored the most runs for Rajasthan Royals this season. Talking about his IPL career so far, Rajasthan Royals bought Yashasvi in ​​the year 2020 by spending Rs 2.4 crore. Jaiswal has played 37 matches in IPL so far. During this, 1172 runs have come out of his bat at an average of 32.56 and a strike rate of 148.73.

R Ashwin made a flurry of records on the first day

Indian team’s star spinner R Ashwin completed 700 international wickets of his cricket career in the first test against West Indies. He completed this milestone in his 351st innings. Ashwin became the second fastest bowler in the world to complete 700 international wickets. Sri Lankan veteran spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is ahead of Ashwin. He achieved this position in 308 innings.

Ashwin took wickets of both father and son

R Ashwin made another special record in Domenica. Actually, he has become the first such bowler. Who has taken the wicket of both father and son in international cricket. In fact, Ashwin achieved this special feat as soon as he dismissed Tejnarine Chanderpaul in the first innings of the Domenica Test. Let us tell you that earlier in the year 2011, during the West Indies tour, Ashwin had taken the wicket of Tejnarine’s father veteran Caribbean batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Ashwin broke James Anderson’s record

R Ashwin made the Domenica Test special for himself by taking 5 wickets. This was the 33rd five-wicket haul of his Test career. With his five wickets, he left behind England’s legendary fast bowler James Anderson (32 times). Let us tell you that Muttiah Muralitharan (67 times) has the record of taking five wickets for the most number of times in Test cricket.

