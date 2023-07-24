IND vs WI Test: Team India on the threshold of clean sweep, delay in fifth day’s play due to rain

port of Spain : India and West Indies The fifth day’s play of the second Test cricket match could not start on time due to torrential rain here on Monday. The play on the fourth day of the match was also affected by rain in which West Indies scored 76 runs for two wickets while chasing a difficult target of 365 runs. In this way, West Indies are still 289 runs behind the target. India aims for a clean sweep in the two-match series World Test Championship (WTC) Score important points for the third cycle of

India won the first test by an innings and 141 runs

India, who had reached the finals in the first two cycles of the WTC, started the new cycle on a grand note by winning the first Test match played in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs. At the end of the fourth day’s play, Jermaine Blackwood was playing on 20 and opener Tagenarin Chanderpaul on 24. It continued to rain at Queen’s Park Oval during the night as well, due to which the situation worsened. Batting first, India scored 438 runs in their first innings with the help of Virat Kohli’s 121 runs.

Video of Virat Kohli’s dance went viral, star batsman was seen swinging on the field while eating pancake

Mohammad Siraj took 5 wickets

Due to the brilliant bowling of fast bowler Mohammad Siraj on the fourth day, India dismissed West Indies for 255 runs in the first innings. West Indies started their first innings ahead of 229 runs on four wickets on the fourth day but Siraj raised the hopes of India’s victory by taking five wickets in the morning session. Siraj took five wickets for 60 runs in his career best performance. With the help of aggressive half-centuries from captain Rohit Sharma (57) and wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan (52 not out), India declared their second innings at 181 for two and set a challenging target in front of the West Indies.

India on the verge of ‘clean sweep’ in the series



After the career-best performance of fast bowler Mohammad Siraj, on the basis of the aggressive performance of the batsmen, India has come close to cleaning the series by winning the second Test against the West Indies. Siraj took five wickets in the morning session as India bundled out the West Indies for 255 in the first innings. The Indian team, which took a lead of 183 in the first innings, declared the second innings at 181 for two in 24 overs and declared 35 minutes after tea, giving West Indies a target of 365 runs. In response, at the end of the fourth day’s play, West Indies had lost two wickets for 76 runs. He still has to make 289 more runs. T Chanderpaul 24 and Jermaine Blackwood are playing after scoring 20 runs.

first innings story



In response to India’s first innings total of 438, West Indies scored 229 for five in their first innings on Saturday, the third day of the second and final Test cricket match. Despite frequent rain interruptions, the Indian bowlers kept the pressure on the West Indies batsmen. Due to this, India is ahead by 209 runs in the first innings. At the end of the third day’s play, Alik Athanaz (37) had Jason Holder (11) at the crease. The bowlers were not getting much help from the pitch, but Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Siraj achieved success in spite of this and kept India’s upper hand in the match.

Kohli scored 29th Test century

The 29th century of his Test career came out in the first innings with the bat of star batsman Virat Kohli. The 34-year-old Kohli equaled Sir Don Bradman’s record of 29 Test hundreds by scoring 121 runs on Friday. This is his first international century overseas in the last five years. He scored his last international century abroad in 2018. Ashwin took the wicket of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite on a beautiful off-break, who scored the highest 75 runs for the West Indies. From India, Ravindra Jadeja gave 36 runs while Ashwin, Siraj and Mukesh Kumar took one wicket each. India will now try to wrap up West Indies’ innings quickly on the fourth day of the game so that its hold in the match remains strong.