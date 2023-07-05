IND vs WI: Virat Kohli seen giving batting tips to Yashasvi Jaiswal, video viral

Virat Kohli Give Batting Lesson To Yashasvi Jaiswal: The Indian cricket team is currently on a tour of the West Indies, where a series of all three formats will be played between the two countries. It will start from July 12 with a two-match Test series. For this, Team India is preparing at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Meanwhile, a video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In which the veteran batsman of the Indian team Virat Kohli young star Yashasvi Jaiswal He is seen giving batting tips.

Virat Kohli gave batting tips to Yashasvi

A video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, India’s veteran batsman Virat Kohli is seen giving batting tips to the team’s young star batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal during net practice. In this video, Kohli is also seen discussing with Rahul Dravid. Another special thing in the video is seen during Virat’s batting. Where he is seen putting a reverse sweep on the bowling of India’s veteran spinner R Ashwin. This video of Virat Kohli is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Fans are liking this video very much. This video of Virat has been uploaded by Vimal Kumar.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62RGyrWLJ4w)

Virat’s record against West Indies is excellent

Virat Kohli’s record against West Indies is excellent. In 14 Test matches against the West Indies, Virat Kohli scored 822 runs at an average of 43.26. Looking at this record of Virat, the fans have the same hope that this time also on the Caribbean soil, he will explode with his bat and play big innings. Let us tell you that there is to be a 2-match Test series between India and West Indies. The first match of this series will be played at Kingston Oval in Barbados from 12th July.

WI vs IND: Suryakumar will explode with the bat against the West Indies, amazing shots in the nets, VIDEO VIRAL )Virat Kohli Viral Video