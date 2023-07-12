IND vs WI: West Indies battered by Ashwin’s ‘double attack’, see how both Caribbean openers were sent to the pavilion

The 2 match test series between India and West Indies has started. The first match between the two teams has started at Visander Park in Dominica. India’s star veteran off-spinner R Ashwin has shown his magic in this match. Ashwin made both captain Craig Brathwaite and Tegnarayan Chanderpaul his victims in West Indies’ first innings. The West Indies team has been battered by this double attack of Ashwin. At the same time, the video of his two wickets is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Ashwin sent the pavilion to the opening pair

West Indies, who came out to bat in the first Test, started well. The team did not lose a single wicket for 11 overs. Only then Indian captain Rohit Sharma called Team India’s champion and world number one Test bowler R Ashwan for bowling. Ashwin, who came to do the 12th over for the team, showed amazing as soon as he came and bowled Tegnarayan Chanderpaul (12), the young opener of the Caribbean team. Chanderpaul was completely beaten on Ashwin’s ball and the ball went straight to the stump.

When nothing happened, we ‘turned’ to Ashwin!..#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/wwPuS1QZG2

— FanCode (@FanCode) July 12, 2023



Ashwin did not stop here, he trapped West Indies captain Craig Brathwaite after Chanderpaul. Braithwaite wanted to hit a big shot on Ashwin’s ball. However, he could not succeed in this and got caught in the hands of Indian team captain Rohit Sharma. Ashwin dismissed Braithwaite on the score of 20 runs.

Ashwin again.#WIvINDpic.twitter.com/v5K0iKvBw9

— Yr Samar (@Yrtweets) July 12, 2023



Playing 11 of India and West Indies

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tegener Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaz, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican