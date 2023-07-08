IND vs WI: West Indies team announced for the first test against India, this all-rounder player returns

West Indies Squad Against India For 1st Test :The series of 2 Test matches between India and West Indies is going to start from 12th July. cricket west indies Has announced its 13-member squad for the first Test match against India in Dominica. In this Test match, Craig Brathwaite will be seen handling the command of the West Indies team. This team has given a chance to two uncapped players, while after the year 2021, all-rounder player Rahkeem Cornwall has returned to the team.

Two players got a chance to debut

Two left-handed batsmen, Alyque Athanaz and Kirk McKenzie, will make their debut for the West Indies team in the first Test against India. Who recently did well for the A team that went on a tour of Bangladesh. Athanaz has played 30 first class matches so far, scoring 1,825 runs including two centuries. On the other hand, McKenzie has experience of 9 first class games, in which he has scored 591 runs including a century.

Rahkeem Cornwall returns

Rahkeem Cornwall, the all-rounder of the West Indies team, is returning for the first time since his last Test in November 2021. He has taken 34 wickets in 9 Tests so far. Let us tell you that Cornwall made his debut in India’s last Test series in the West Indies in 2019.

West Indies team against India

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Alick Athanaj, Tagnarin Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Ramon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

reserve playerTevin Imlech and Akeem Jordan.

Indian Test team for West Indies tour



Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat , Ishaan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Navdeep Saini.

