IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal can make Test debut against West Indies, Ajinkya Rahane gave hints

IND vs WI 1st Test: The first Test match between India and West Indies will be played from Wednesday 12 July at the Windsor Park Cricket Ground in Dominica. Earlier the vice-captain of Team India Ajinkya Rahane Has said that his team will not take the Windies lightly after the recent struggles. Also he Yashasvi Jaiswal Some hints have also been given about K’s debut. Let us tell you that India will start its ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 ​​cycle with the first Test against the West Indies starting on Wednesday.

Team India will not take West Indies lightly

Ajinkya Rahane said in the press conference before the match that ‘we have prepared well. We played a good practice match. We respect West Indies as a team. We are not the ones to take them lightly. West Indies have done well at home over the years, especially in Tests. We want to give our 100 percent on the field and will depend on our gameplan and strength.

Yashasvi Jaiswal may get a chance to debut

Apart from this, Rahane also expressed happiness for Mumbai’s young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been included in the Indian team for the first time for this series and can make his international debut. He said, ‘I am very happy for Jaiswal, he has worked very hard, scored runs for Mumbai in domestic cricket and IPL. He is an exciting talent and the way he is batting is good. My message to him is that he expresses himself while batting. Plays with freedom and doesn’t think much about the fact that he is playing international cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane press conference – Message for Yashasvi Jaiswal- Opportunity for youngsters in absence of Pujara, Shami- How dangerous will the West Indies be?Listen in @ThumsUpOfficial @debasissen #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/o5pBItb971

— RevSportz (@RevSportz) July 10, 2023



New players will be eyeing at number three



In fact, after senior batsman Cheteshwar Pujara’s exclusion from the squad, the number-3 spot in the Test playing XI is vacant. In such a situation, in the absence of Pujara, Yashasvi Jaiswal can get a chance. However, no official announcement has been made yet. Rahane said that this is an opportunity for someone to perform well. He said, ‘Definitely, there is a chance for someone who will play in place of Pujara. This is a great opportunity for that player to perform well. I don’t know who will play at number three, but whoever plays, I am sure he will do well. I think all of us players are very experienced, they have done well and are batting well at the moment.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant career

Yashasvi was the fifth highest run-scorer in IPL 2023. He scored 625 runs in 15 matches at an average of 48.07 with one century and five fifties. Yashasvi has scored 1,845 runs in 15 first-class matches at an average of 80.21, including nine centuries and two fifties. Please tell that during the two-day practice match before the Dominica Test, Jaiswal scored a half-century while opening with Rohit Sharma. After which the news of the debut of this young player has become more confirmed. Although it is still not clear whether Jaiswal will open or play at number three.

IND vs WI Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal will open! Yashasvi Jaiswal