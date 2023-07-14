IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal created history by scoring 171 runs in debut test, became the first Indian to record this record

Today the name of Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the lips of every cricket fan. The opening batsman, who made his debut in international cricket, crossed the 150-run mark on the third day of the first Test against the West Indies. He completed his first Test century on the second day in Dominica. Resuming the innings with 143 runs on the third day, Jaiswal needed only 7 runs to create history. He wasted little time in crossing the 150-run mark, becoming the first Indian batsman to do so on his debut in an overseas match. On the basis of century innings of Jaswal and Rohit Sharma, India has tightened its grip on the West Indies. India scored 421 runs for 5 wickets in the first innings and took a lead of 271 runs and declared their first innings. West Indies have started playing on the third day.

Big record registered in the name of Jaiswal

Talking about the record of Yashasvi Jaiswal, he is the 17th batsman of India to score a century in the debut test. Before him, cricketers like Lala Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have done this feat. But he is the third Indian batsman to cross the 150 mark. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have more than 150 runs in their debut test match. Dhawan holds the record for scoring the most runs on Test debut for an Indian. However, his innings of 187 came against Australia at home (in March 2013). Even Rohit Sharma scored 177 runs in his first Test innings, but his innings came against West Indies in 2013 at home. In such a situation, Jaiswal has become the first Indian batsman to score the highest 171 runs in Test debut on foreign soil. If seen like this, he has become the third highest scorer for India in Test debut.

Watch: Captain Rohit Sharma hugs Yashasvi Jaiswal after scoring a century, childhood coach praises him fiercely

Coach Jwala Singh said this

Jaiswal’s childhood coach Jwala Singh, who knew Jaiswal very closely, was always confident that Yashasvi Jaiswal would make a good debut at the national level and the former coach is glad that his protégé is proving him right. He told PTI, “I am happy to see him grow. I had a feeling he would start well. He has had a good four seasons in the IPL and domestic cricket as well. He has played most world-class bowlers under a lot of pressure, especially Naturally in IPL. He has experience of playing with top quality bowlers. As a player, it is important to have the habit of scoring runs. As a coach I always teach my players to look at the ball and not the bowler I am and try to react to that.

Rohit-Jaiswal pair made this record



In the first Test match against the West Indies, only Jaiswal’s bat did not score a century. Indian captain Rohit Sharma also scored a century after a long time. Both also created history with a huge partnership of 229 runs for the first wicket. With their double century partnership, Rohit and Jaiswal registered the highest opening partnership for India against the West Indies in Tests. Which left behind the previous highest partnership of 159 runs between Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer in the 2006 Gros Islet Test. After him, another great pair is Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan. The pair shared a 153-run partnership in Mumbai in 1978. In 1976, there was a 136-run partnership between Gavaskar and Anshuman Gaikwad. On the basis of the marathon partnership of Rohit and Jaiswal, for the first time in the history of Test cricket, India took the lead in their first innings without losing any wicket.