IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century in debut test, joined Lala Amarnath’s club

Team India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Has scored a century against the West Indies in his debut Test match. Jaiswal has become the 17th Indian batsman to score a century in his very first Test match. Along with this achievement, Jaiswal Lala Amarnath, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Mohd. Azharuddin has joined the list of stalwarts. Lala Amarnath is the first Indian batsman to score a century in debut test. Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma have given India a great start in the first Test match. There has been a partnership of more than 200 runs between the two and India has overtaken West Indies’ first innings score of 150 on the second day of the game. Still nine batsmen of India are yet to come to the crease. Legendary batsmen like Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are fully capable of taking the innings a long way.