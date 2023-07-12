IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s cricketing journey is full of struggle, got Team India ticket after hard work

The 2-match Test series between India and West Indies (IND vs WI) has started. The first match between the two teams has started at Visander Park in Dominica. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made his debut for India in this match. It was not so easy for Yashasvi to get a ticket for Team India. He has worked hard for this since the beginning. In such a situation, today we will tell you about the cricketing journey of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his Test debut for Team India.

Jaiswal’s journey started from Azad Maidan

Yashasvi Jaiswal while talking to Indian Express had told that ‘he wanted to show his talent and he used to go to practice in the nets near Azad Maidan many times. At that time he was banished from there. He always wanted a chance. A few years back, during the National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) Under-19 camp, he was batting lower down the order. He used to get less balls to play. He approached West Zone coach Surendra Bhave and requested him to give him a chance to bat higher up the order. He got a chance and Jaiswal scored a century. After this century, Jaiswal never looked back and played many wonderful innings one after the other with the bat.

Jaiswal’s bat spoke fiercely even in IPL

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat also spoke fiercely during IPL 2023. He scored the most runs for Rajasthan Royals this season. Talking about his IPL career so far, Rajasthan Royals bought Yashasvi in ​​the year 2020 by spending Rs 2.4 crore. Jaiswal has played 37 matches in IPL so far. During this, 1172 runs have come out of his bat at an average of 32.56 and a strike rate of 148.73.