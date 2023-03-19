March 19 - BLiTZ. The Independent published an investigation according to which London demanded documents certified by members of the Taliban * from the residents who fled Afghanistan. The agency writes <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/641701d09a79472af20e3ed4">RBC</a>.

Copies of birth and marriage certificates had to bear the stamps of the relevant Afghan authorities. They also talk about the procedure for obtaining the appropriate seal: first, they are issued and printed in the local language in the Kabul family courts, and then, after being translated into English, they are sent to the Foreign Ministry.

After the completion of the investigation, the publication notes, the British Ministry of Defense sent letters to the applicants, where the explanations provided by social workers were marked as incorrect.

A terrorist organization banned on the territory of the Russian Federation