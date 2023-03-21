Independent: Moscow to hold UN Security Council meeting on Ukrainian children taken to Russia

March 21 - BLiTZ. Moscow will discuss at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council the issue of children taken from Ukraine to the Russian Federation. About this, with reference to The Independent, writes Lenta.ru.

According to The Independent, the International Criminal Court in The Hague drew attention to the problem of the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for this. The court ruled that this was a war crime.

At the same time, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that the issue of blaming Russia in this case is unlawful. In response to a question about the return of children to their homeland, Nebenzya noted that this will become possible when security is ensured in Ukraine, as Russia sought to protect children from hostilities.

