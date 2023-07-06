India a leading nation in space technology and capabilities: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, 6 July (Hindustan Times). Union Minister of State for Science and Technology (Independent Charge) Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that India is a leading nation in the development of space technology and capabilities. In the last 9 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several revolutionary decisions have been taken, including the launch of the Department of Space. Today more than 140 startups are working brilliantly in the country.

At a two-day meeting of representatives of the G-20 space economy sector in Bengaluru, Karnataka, which began on Thursday, Dr Singh said India understands the importance of global cooperation and knowledge sharing in tackling today’s complex challenges. Prime Minister Modi has talked about this at every international forum. India during its presidency of G-20 is committed to advance global research and innovation for a better tomorrow.