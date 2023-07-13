India approves purchase of 26 Rafale fighter jets, three Scorpene submarines for Navy

India from France Rafale fighter jets Approved proposals for the purchase of 26 naval variants of K and three Scorpene class submarines designed by France. It is known that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to France.

Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 85,000 crore deal between France and India

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defense Secretary approved the procurement proposals on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a two-day visit to Paris and a day later he will hold wide-ranging talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. Both the mega procurement projects could be in the range of Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 85,000 crore.

Big announcement can be made during Modi’s visit to France

The Ministry of Defense said that along with the procurement of weapon systems and associated support equipment including spares Raphael The purchase of the fighter jets will be based on an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) and the price and other terms of purchase will be negotiated with the French government after considering all relevant aspects. After the extensive talks between Modi and Macron on Friday, both India and France can announce on the big project. Both sides want to further expand their already strong strategic and defense ties.

French company preparing to make fighter aircraft engine in India

Officials of India and France are also in talks in this direction that French defense manufacturer Safran join hands with an Indian defense manufacturer to make a fighter aircraft engine in India. This engine will be produced for India’s next generation aircraft and future modern medium combat aircraft.

DAC approves purchase of aircraft from French Government

Ministry of Defense said, DAC approved the requirement for procurement of 26 Rafale maritime aircraft along with related accessories, weapons, simulators, spares, documentation, crew training etc. for the Indian Navy from the Government of France on the basis of Inter-Governmental Agreement (AON) provided. He said that the supply of planes would start within three years from the signing of the contract. It said it may take a year to finalize the deal as detailed negotiations have to be done on the price. The ministry said the price and other terms of purchase would be negotiated with the French government after considering all relevant aspects, including comparable purchase price of similar aircraft from other countries.

Four of the 26 Rafale M aircraft will be trainers

Defense sources told that out of 26 Rafale M aircraft, four aircraft will be trainers. The Rafale-M aircraft is the naval version of this deck-based platform. The DAC is the apex body of the Ministry of Defense that takes decisions on defense procurement. It also approved a proposal to manufacture three more Scorpene submarines in India. The Defense Procurement Board (DPB) had approved the projects a week back.

26 deck-based fighter jets under consideration for INS Vikrant

The Indian Navy is looking at procuring 26 deck-based fighter jets for the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, officials said. The Navy has finalized Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet and French company Dassault Aviation for the purchase after a long process. Thought about the Rafale M aircraft. Later Rafael M was the winner of this race. 36 Rafale aircraft have already been purchased from France for the Indian Air Force.