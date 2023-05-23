India-Australia relationship is based on mutual trust and respect: PM Modi

Sydney / New Delhi, 23 May (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the relationship between India and Australia is based on mutual trust and mutual respect. He said this while addressing the Pravasi Bharatiya in a program organized at the Kudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

During this, Prime Minister Modi said that it is a great pleasure to come here and connect with the overseas Indians. During his address, the Prime Minister also thanked the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for attending the community event.

Recalling his 2014 visit, Prime Minister Modi said, “When I came here in 2014, I promised you that you would not have to wait for 28 years for an Indian Prime Minister. So, I have come here once again. He said that the India-Australia relationship is based on mutual trust and mutual respect.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi said that earlier it was said that three C’s define the relations between India and Australia. But, the biggest basis of all these relations is mutual trust and respect. There is definitely a geographical distance between us, but the Indian Ocean connects us. Prime Minister Modi thanked his Australian counterpart for his support in unveiling the foundation stone of ‘Little India’, a suburb of Sydney.