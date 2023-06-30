India defeated Iran to win the Asian Kabaddi Championship title for the eighth time.

Busan, 30 June (H.S.). Pawan Sehrawat’s Super 10 and valuable contributions from Aslam Inamdar and Arjun Deshwal helped India beat Iran 42-32 to clinch the Asian Kabaddi Championship title on Friday. This is India’s eighth Asian Championship title.

The Indian team performed brilliantly in the match, especially the Indian raiders, which helped the Indian team score points and the team was always six to seven points ahead of Iran throughout the game.

Saeed Ghaffari, Moin Shafaghi and Amirmohammed as well as Mohammadreza Shadalui Chayaneh did the better for Iran, but the Iranian attack could not match the stamina and consistency of its Indian counterpart.

Iran started the match aggressively, but India stood firm in this crucial final. Captain Pawan Sehrawat all-outed the Iranian team with two touch points and made the score 10-4. India continued to put pressure on the Iranians and inflicted another all-out. At the end of the first half, the Indian team was leading 23-11.

Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chayaneh made a comeback in the second half to give the Iranian team a comeback; However, his performance did not pay off as the team was once again all out and the score read 33–14. It was a high-voltage encounter with both the teams giving their all, but in the end, India defeated Iran 42-32 to lift the title for the eighth time.