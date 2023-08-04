India expresses support for Bangladesh’s planned general election

New Delhi reaffirmed its “very special relationship” with Bangladesh on Thursday and expressed its hopes that the upcoming general election in the country would proceed as scheduled. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, addressed the issue of caretaker governments but refrained from making any specific comments during the weekly media briefing.

India emphasized its desire for peace and non-violence during the electoral process and expressed confidence in Bangladesh’s ability to conduct the elections as per the plans determined by its people. Bagchi emphasized that India closely monitors the situation and maintains its involvement due to the impact it has on India, given the close ties between the two nations.

The comments from New Delhi come amidst an ongoing political impasse, where the ruling Awami League has asserted that the general election will be held in accordance with the constitution. On the other hand, the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) insists on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation.

The United States has also weighed in on the matter, urging for a free and fair election and implementing a new visa policy to restrict visas for any individual in Bangladesh suspected of undermining the democratic election process. However, China and Russia have accused the United States of interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.

India’s statement highlights its commitment to maintaining a close and supportive relationship with Bangladesh and its faith in the democratic process of the country. As Bangladesh prepares for its forthcoming general election, the international community watches closely, emphasizing the importance of a peaceful and transparent electoral process.