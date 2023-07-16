India gifts 34 ambulances and 50 school buses to Nepal

Kathmandu, 16 July (Hindustan Times). India has gifted 34 ambulances and 50 school buses to health institutions and educational institutions in various districts of Nepal. India’s Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Sunday handed over the keys of ambulances and school buses in the presence of Nepal’s Education, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Kumar Rai.

Mayors of municipalities of various districts, representatives of beneficiary organizations, representatives of political parties, officials of the Nepali government, social workers etc. were present in the programme. Keeping in view the high priority given to the health and education sector of Nepal, the Government of India has been providing ambulances and school buses as gifts to beneficiary organizations in various regions of Nepal on Indian Independence Day and Republic Day.

India gifted 39 ambulances equipped with ventilators to Nepal in 2021 as part of its efforts to help Kathmandu in the fight against the Corona pandemic. Earlier in the year 2020 also, India had gifted 41 ambulances and six school buses to Nepal on the occasion of 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Since 1994, India has so far provided 974 ambulances and 234 school buses as gifts to various associations in various districts of Nepal.