India has shown the world that technology and tradition can go hand in hand: President

New Delhi, 24 July (Hindustan Times). President Draupadi Murmu said that India has shown the world that technology and tradition can go hand in hand. Probationers of the Indian Forest Service (2022 batch) and officers and trainees of the Indian Defense Estates Service (2018 and 2022 batches) called on President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Addressing the officers, the President said that their journey as civil servants began at a time when India was assuming a leadership role on the global stage. India attracts global attention for its cultural richness as well as its technological advancement. India has shown the world that technology and tradition can go hand in hand.

The President said that it is the duty of the officers of the Indian Defense Estates Service to ensure that the services and facilities provided by them are environment-friendly and sustainable. He said that technology is a great enabler for good governance and hence, they should keep updating their technical skills along with domain expertise. He said that maximum possible use of technology should be made for effective administration of cantonments and management of defense land.

Addressing the probationers of the Indian Forest Service, the President said that India’s climate and topography are closely linked to its forest distribution. Forests and the wildlife they support are invaluable resources and heritage of our country. He said the threats of environmental degradation, reduction in forest cover, global warming and climate change are at the center stage of global discussions and partnerships. That is why environmental protection has become a major concern for the 21st century. India has given the mantra of “Life-Lifestyle for Environment” to the world. Forests are an integral part of the solution and Indian Forest Service officers are among the solution providers. They are expected to work tirelessly for the practical implementation of this mantra.