India in the Security Council

India’s voice is heard seriously on global forums. The whole world accepts its economic power. Its faith in democracy is seen with respect, which has remained intact despite the variations present in a vast country. But, it is ironic that India is not getting the recognition it deserves in an old and prestigious international organization. India has been demanding permanent membership of the Security Council for a long time. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s speech at an event related to the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force shows the seriousness of India on the membership issue.

Rajnath Singh’s statement in the presence of United Nations representative is like a bitter truth for the organization that if the world’s most populous country does not get permanent membership, it seems to weaken the moral recognition of this global organization. Since 1945, the United Nations Security Council has had five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Apart from these, there are also ten elected temporary members elected for two years each in the Council. India has been elected as a non-permanent member eight times. For peace anywhere in the world, a meeting of the council can be called when any danger arises. However, permanent members have the right of veto. Through this, they can stop any proposal from being passed.

In the Security Council, Russia has helped India many times by using veto on the resolutions brought on the Kashmir issue. At the same time, China has been thwarting the efforts to bring a resolution against Pakistan in the council by vetoing it. India is not the only one demanding reform of the Security Council. Japan, Brazil and Germany also want permanent membership. Countries from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean also have no representation in the council. Two permanent members of the Security Council – Britain and France – support India’s demand. China is the biggest obstacle in the way of India getting permanent membership. However, in view of its powerful and credible status in the present times, India along with its allies should try more aggressively for the expansion of the Security Council.