India kick off FIH Hockey Pro League campaign with 2-1 win against Argentina

Eindhoven, June 12 (Hindustan). After suffering a heartbreaking 2-3 loss to hosts Netherlands on Saturday, the Indian men’s hockey team produced a fine comeback to beat Argentina 2-1 to end their FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 campaign here.

With this win, India retained the top spot in the points table. Akashdeep Singh (2′) and Sukhjit Singh (14′) scored for India in the match, while Lucas Toscani (58′) scored the lone goal for Argentina. Experienced striker Akashdeep Singh scored a goal in the second minute of the match to give the Indian team a 1-0 lead.

In the next few minutes, India went on the attack and it paid off for the Indian team when Sukhjeet scored a fine field goal to put India ahead 2-0.

The Indian team took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter itself. After this, Argentina tried hard to come back, but they could not penetrate the Indian defence. However, two minutes before the end of the match, Lucas Toscani scored for Argentina and the score became 2–1 and in the end this score proved to be decisive. With this win, India ended their campaign this season with 30 points.