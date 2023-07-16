India-Mongolia joint military exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant’ to be held in Ulaanbaatar

New Delhi, 16 July (Hindustan Times). The 15th edition of the bilateral joint military exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant’ between the armies of India and Mongolia will begin in Ulaanbaatar from July 17. A 43-strong Indian Army contingent reached Mongolia on Sunday to participate in the exercise which will continue till July 31. It is an annual training program with Mongolia, which is held alternately in Mongolia and India.

According to the Ministry of Defence, soldiers from the Mongolian Armed Forces Unit 084 and Indian Army soldiers from the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment will participate in the exercise. The Indian Army contingent reached Ulaanbaatar on July 16 by a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The objective of the exercise is to build positive military-to-military relations, exchange best practices, develop inter-operability, camaraderie, camaraderie and friendship between the two armies. The primary theme of the exercise will focus on anti-terrorist operations in mountainous terrain under the mandate of the United Nations.

The scope of the exercise includes platoon level Field Training Exercise (FTX). During the exercise Indian and Mongolian troops will engage in various training activities designed to enhance their skills and capabilities. These activities include endurance training, reflex firing, room intervention, small team tactics and rock craft training. Soldiers of both countries will conduct field training exercises from each other’s operational experience.

India and Mongolia have a shared commitment to regional security and cooperation. Exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant’ will be another important milestone in the defense cooperation between the Indian Army and the Mongolian Army, further boosting bilateral relations between the two countries. Its previous edition was conducted in October, 2019 at Special Forces Training School, Bakloh.