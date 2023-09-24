India moves to revoke OCI cards of Khalistani terrorists in the world

Indian government has taken decision to revoke the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards of Khalistani terrorists in US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Following the seizure of properties belonging to Canada-based ‘designated individual terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Indian government has initiated efforts to identify and target the assets of other wanted terrorists living abroad.

Sources with knowledge of the matter revealed that the government has instructed investigative agencies to locate properties owned by terrorists residing abroad, with a particular focus on identifying Khalistani terrorists settled in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The primary objective is to cancel their Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) status, thereby preventing them from visiting India.

This move by the Indian government comes in the wake of the NIA’s recent confiscation of Pannun’s properties in Chandigarh and Amritsar. The government aims to disrupt the financial networks of these terrorists in India and restrict their ability to enter the country.

According to sources, the government has identified 19 fugitive Khalistani terrorists residing in various countries, including the US, UK, Canada, UAE, Pakistan, and others. Their properties will be confiscated under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A).

The list of identified individuals includes:

Paramjit Singh Pamma (UK)

Wadhwa Singh Babbar aka Chacha (Pakistan)

Kulwant Singh Muthda (UK)

JS Dhaliwal (US)

Sukhpak Singh (UK)

Harriet Singh aka Rana Sungh (US)

Sarabjit Singh Benoor (UK)

Kulwant Singh aka Kanta (UK)

Harjap Singh aka Jappi Dingh (US)

Ranjit Singh Neeta (Pakistan)

Gurmeet Singh aka Bagga

Gurpreet Singh aka Baaghi (UK)

Jasmin Singh Hakimzada (UAE)

Gurjant Singh Dhillon (Australia)

Jasbit Singh Rode (Europe and Canada)

Amardeep Singh Purewal (US)

Jatinder Singh Grewal (Canada)

Dupinder Jeet (UK)

S Himmat Singh (US).

Of these individuals, eight are suspected of operating from within Canada. Additionally, the list includes the names of gangsters and terrorists believed to be in Pakistan, the US, and other countries.

The government’s action aims to curb the activities of terrorists residing abroad with OCI cards and restrict their movements within India, preventing them from radicalizing susceptible youths and engaging them in their activities.

NIA investigations into the Pannun case revealed that his organization, Sikhs for Justice, was exploiting cyberspace to radicalize and incite young individuals to undertake terrorist crimes and activities. Pannun was identified as the “main handler and controller of the SFJ”, which was declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ by the Government of India on July 10, 2019.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, declared a ‘designated individual terrorist’ by the Government of India on July 1, 2020, had been actively using social media to encourage Punjab-based gangsters and youth to support the cause of Khalistan, challenging India’s sovereignty, integrity, and security.

The recent attacks on Indian missions in the US, UK, and other countries have prompted increased scrutiny of these terrorists, many of whom have been residing abroad with OCI cards.