India-Nepal Relationship: Beginning of a new era of relations, signing of several agreements including ‘Long Term Power Trade’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with his visiting Nepali counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ focused on promoting Indo-Nepal cooperation in several areas including energy, connectivity and trade. At the same time, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, MoUs were signed between the two countries in many areas.

‘I and Prime Minister Prachanda took many important decisions to make our partnership a super hit in future’

During the joint press conference after the meeting, PM Modi said, I remember that 9 years ago in 2014, within three months of taking charge, I made my first visit to Nepal. At that time I had given a “hit” formula for Indo-Nepal relations – Highways, I-way, and Trans-way. Today Prime Minister Prachanda and I have taken many important decisions to make our partnership a super hit in the future. Today the transit agreement has been concluded. Today ‘Long Term Power Trade Agreement’ has been concluded between India and Nepal. In this, we have set a target to import 10 thousand MW electricity from Nepal in the coming 10 years. On the other hand, Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said, I have invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Nepal, I hope that Prime Minister Modi will visit Nepal soon.

Prachanda’s first bilateral foreign visit

This is the first bilateral foreign visit of the 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) leader Prachanda after assuming the post of Prime Minister in December 2022. People with knowledge of the Nepalese leader’s visit to India said that the focus of the talks between Modi and Prachanda was to transform the civilizational ties between India and Nepal with deeper cooperation in the areas of connectivity, economy, energy and infrastructure between the two countries. Will happen.

The leaders of both the countries often drew attention to the age-old ‘roti-beti’ relationship.

Nepal is important to India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old ‘roti-beti’ relationship. It refers to cross-border marriages between people of both countries. Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Nepal depends on India for transportation of goods and services

Landlocked Nepal relies heavily on India for transportation of goods and services. Nepal’s access to the sea is through India and it imports a major proportion of its needs from and through India.

The Indo-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 formed the basis of the special relationship between the two countries.

The Indo-Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950 is the basis of the special relationship between the two countries. Nepal’s Foreign Minister NP Saud, who is part of Prachanda’s delegation, said on Wednesday that a number of issues including trade, transit, connectivity and border issues would be discussed in the bilateral talks.

