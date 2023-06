India Open Karate : R.B. Martial Arts Academy players won 11 medals including 4 gold

Varanasi, 21 June (Hindustan Times). Varanasi-based R.K. B. Martial Arts Academy players won 11 medals including 4 gold. About 2000 players from 15 countries including Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh participated in this competition.

R. B. Martial Arts Academy coach Arvind told that 13 players of the academy participated in the competition on behalf of Japan Shotokan Karate do Kaninjuku Organization Uttar Pradesh. Of these, 11 players won four gold, four silver and three bronze medals. Suryansh Sehgal, Vedant Mishra, Devendra Rai and Shivesh Sharma won gold medals.

Gold medalist players:

Suryansh Sehgal (Sub Junior 12 Years Kata Event), Vedant Mishra (Sub Junior 11 Years Kata Event), Devendra Rai (Sub Junior 11 Years Kumite Event), Shivesh Sharma (Cadet 14-15 Years Kumite Event -52 Kg Weight Category)

Silver medalist players:

Ayush Maurya (Sub Junior 8-9 Years Kumite Event), Tanmay (Cadet 14-15 Years Kumite Event-63 Kg Weight Category), Aditi Sonkar (Senior-55 Kg Weight Category Kumite Event), Adarsh ​​Kumar Singh (Cadet 14-15 Years Kumite Event) Year Kumite Event -70 kg Weight Category)

Bronze medalist players:

Anushka Kumari (Sub Junior 12-13 Years Kumite Event), Dhairya Baranwal (Cadet 14-15 Years Kumite Event-52kg), Adarsh ​​Sonkar (Senior Kumite Event-84kg)